The Retaliators - Video Released For HYRO THE HERO’s “Who's That Playing On The Radio?” Feat. MÖTLEY CRÜE's MICK MARS & ASKING ALEXANDRIA's DANNY WORSNOP

As Better Noise Music gears up for the release of The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Friday, September 16, following the horror-thriller The Retaliators’ global theatrical release on September 14, they’ve unleashed a new single from rap rocker Hyro The Hero.

Hyro’s previously unreleased track, “Who’s That Playing On The Radio?” features Mick Mars from Mötley Crüe and Danny Worship from Asking Alexandria and was produced by Dave Katz (Iron Man 3: Heroes Fall, Yungblud) and Jim Kaufman (Anti-Flag, Helmet). The song is out today (August 26) across all digital platforms alongside an official music video. Watch below.

“‘Who’s That Playing On Your Radio’ is the perfect example of when worlds collide,” shares Hyro. “Not only do you hear the epic vocals of Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, but you also get the legendary guitar skills of Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe. It’s the perfect mix to bring about my description of two opposing sides ready to go to war and creating noise among the masses. Both sides believe in their heart they are right while simultaneously thinking each other is brainwashed. A constant cycle of society’s arguments.”

Mick Mars said of the song, “I had a great time playing on this track. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did playing on it.”

The soundtrack encompasses a hard-hitting lineup of rock tracks from several of Better Noise Music’s roster, many of which also make on-screen appearances, including Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), and Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach). The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack pre-orders are available now, including the soundtrack offered on limited collector’s edition 180-gram red and black splatter vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve with exclusive movie stills, a 24x36 movie poster collectable, blood-spattered o-card and a digital download; digipak CD and Cassette.

The digital version of The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will include the track “Cops Are Here” from the movie’s official score, which was arranged by "Stranger Things" composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The soundtrack audio will also include snippets from the film interspersed throughout the track listing, driving the film’s main message, “If you could have a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one…would you take it?” Pre-order the soundtrack here.

The Retaliators is based on the real-life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder and stars Michael Lombardi (FX’s ‘Rescue Me,’ ‘The Deuce’) and Marc Menchaca (‘Ozark,’ ‘Black Mirror’). Only available in theatres, pre-sale tickets are available as of today. Head here to reserve your tickets at your local movie theater. Watch the official theatrical movie trailer for The Retaliators below.

Tracklisting:

“The Ending” - Papa Roach

“This Is Mongol” - The HU

“Blow” - Eva Under Fire feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Scars That I’m Hiding” - From Ashes To New feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

“Faded Out” - Asking Alexandria feat. Push Push

“Classless Act” - Classless Act feat. Vince Neil Of Motley Crüe

“Darkness Settles In” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Tired Of Winning” - Nothing More

“Evil World Machine” - Crossbone Skully

“Wolf Totem” - The HU feat. Jacoby Shaddix

“If Tomorrow Never Comes” - Bad Wolves feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Burn It Up” - Cody Marks

“Who’s That Playing On The Radio?” - Hyro The Hero feat. Mick Mars and Danny Worsnop

“Blame It On The Double” - Cody Marks feat. Tyler Connolly and Jason Hook

“For The Glory” - All Good Things feat. Hollywood Undead

“Barely Breathing” - From Ashes To New

“The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)" - Motley Crüe feat. Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes To New

