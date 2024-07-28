The Rise, Fall And Comeback Of JOURNEY; PROFESSOR Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Many of us in the Professor Of Rock community have been devastated by the breakup of a favorite band. It throws our world off balance and leaves us feeling adrift. I was personally gutted when today's band, Journey, broke up, not just once, but twice. This breakup not only left me dejected for years, but also altered the trajectory of one of my all-time favorite singers, Steve Perry. The juicy details of this Rock n’ Roll Peyton Place is next on Professor of Rock."