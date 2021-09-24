THE RISEN DREAD Release "White Night" Single Feat. SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER; Music Video

Irish quintet, The Risen Dread, have released their new single, “White Night”. The track features Sepultura guitarist, Andreas Kisser.

When asked about the track and Kisser’s involvement the band had this to say: “'White Night' denote a crisis within Peoples Temple (Jonestown), followed by a rehearsal of collective suicide. Reverend Jim Jones had ordered his entire community to drink a flavoured drink mix treated with a mixture of potassium cyanide and tranquillisers, placed in industrial buckets. In total, 909 individuals died in Jonestown; Jim Jones shot himself in the head at the end of that night.

"We’re very happy with the song and how it sounds. What can we say about having Andreas in our album? Andreas has been an influence and inspiration for generations, he has such a unique style, and we are all big Sepultura fans in the band. We couldn't believe when he sent the solo and how well it fits the track.

"It's funny how everything happens. Andreas sent a birthday message to Marco last year saying he would give him a guitar solo to one of our new tracks as a gift, and he kept the promise, sending the solo on our last recording day in Belfast. We can't thank him enough. We also want to thank our second guest Renato Zanuto for his participation in the album and for helping us communicate with Andreas throughout the process.”

The Risen Dread was founded by Colum, Marco, Mat and Will in October 2018. The name references the feeling of existential dread that sometimes surfaces in people without knowing how or why. In May of 2019, they hit the studio to record their debut EP, Delusions, releasing it on the 26th of September 2019.

In the short time since, they have already carved out quite a name for themselves on the Irish and international metal scene. Within these 2 years, they have achieved many milestones: being invited on a tour in the support slot for Malevolent Creation and booking their own European tour.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, most of these plans had to be put on hold, but that hasn't stopped them from working non-stop to complete their debut album, Night Hag. The album brings a modern sound with a great production, and is fronted by three singles with “White Night” being the first and "Silent Disease" and "Sound Of The Unknown" to follow. Night Hag is scheduled for a January 2022 release date.