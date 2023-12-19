THE RODS Debut "Play It Loud" Music Video

Following their 2019 album, Brotherhood Of Metal, January 19 sees heavy metal icons, The Rods, release their new studio offering, Rattle The Cage. The album will be available as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats via Massacre Records. Pre-order here.

Today, The Rods share a music video for the new single, "Play It Loud". Watch below:

The Rods are a storied heavy metal band that rocked their way through the ‘80s with a powerful, raw energy that had fans and critics alike calling them “The American Motörhead.” Once the go-to opening act for some of the biggest metal bands in the world, The Rods toured throughout the ‘80s with the likes of Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, and Iron Maiden, among others. Along with contemporaries like Anvil and Raven, The Rods are an integral part of what is commonly recognized today as Heavy Metal’s “golden age,” and emerged during the New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

Heavy, dark, deep, insightful, and maybe even a bit more inciteful than ever before: Rattle The Cage is The Rods at their incendiary best! Lyrically, they’ve taken a cue from David "Rock" Feinstein’s cousin, Ronnie James Dio, providing the listener with a similar sense of hope and resiliency in the face of an ever-changing world. Musically, the band is tighter than ever! Founding members David "Rock" Feinstein and Carl Canedy are joined by new bassist Freddy Villano (Quiet Riot, Widowmaker), and the results are simply sublime: The songs are rhythmically tighter, yet more musically unbound, the grooves heavier, and the melodies more dynamic.

Mixed and mastered by Chris Collier, Rattle The Cage benefits from his masterful, modern touch, with the kind of sound that will simultaneously appeal to core fans as well as new generations of listeners! The Rods epitomize the term power-trio, and the word “power” has never been more evident in their music than it is now. 2024 will mark The Rods' 45th anniversary, in support, they will be playing many special dates and performances to commemorate 45 years together. With such an impressive history firmly notched in their collective belt, The Rods are still firing on all cylinders, and as eager as ever to crank it up, louder than loud!

Rattle The Cage tracklisting:

"Now And Forever"

"Wolves At The Door"

"Cry Out Loud"

"Rattle The Cage"

"Can’t Slow Down"

"Metal Highways"

"Hell Or High Water"

"Play It Loud"

"Shockwave"

"Hearts Of Steel"

"Shockwave" video:

"Rattle The Cage" video:

The Rods are:

David “Rock” Feinstein – Vocals, Guitars

Freddy Villano – Bass

Carl Canedy – Drums