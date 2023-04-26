THE RODS Issue Archive Release, Live From Rose Hall, On All Digital Platforms

Legendary New York metal band, The Rods, have issued a new archive release, Live From Rose Hall. Recorded in 2022, the album features Carl Canedy (drums), David "Rock" Feinstein (guitars / vocals) and Freddy Villano (bass).

Recorded during a face-melting live show held in the band's hometown of Cortland, NY, this shows The Rods in full force.

Canedy comments: "The was our first show with our new bass player, Freddy Villano, we thought it would be a good way to show the fans that with our revitalized line-up we are hitting the ground running."

Tracklist:

"Brotherhood Of Metal"

"Louder Than Loud"

"Evil In Me"

"I Just Want To Rock"

"Violation"

"Rabid Thunder" (Drum Solo)

"Too Hot To Stop"

Guitar Solo

"Hurricane"

"Ride Free Or Die"

"Cold Sweat And Blood"

"I Was Born To Rock"

"Power Lover"

"Crank It Up"

Go to the The Rods' official website here for updates.