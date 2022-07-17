THE RODS Return To Touring With First Live Dates Of 2022, New Album Planned For 2023

New York's The Rods announce their return to touring for the first time since 2017 with a series of upcoming live dates. The band is also working on a new studio album to be released in 2023.

The Rods' entire catalog was remastered and re-issued in 2022, complete with bonus tracks and extensive liner notes via two labels: Rock Candy and High Roller Records.

Now back as a three piece The Rods' lineup is:

David "Rock" Feinstein - vocals / guitar

Carl Canedy - drums

Freddy Villano - bass

Drummer Carl Canedy had the following to say about the new lineup, new music and upcoming shows: "The Rods have never been simply a studio band, we made our 'bones' by touring extensively... playing live and connecting with our fans is what has always driven the band.

Covid put a bit of a halt on that, but we are now back playing live and loving it! In the interim, we didn't waste any time and wrote our new album, which we are now in the process of finalizing the recording... based on the reaction of the audiences we have played for, it's evident that all the energy coming off stage is being returned to us by the fans. We have always been a power trio and the word 'power' has never been more evident with The Rods music new or old."

Upcoming The Rods dates include:

August

6 - Sharkey's - Syracuse, NY

September

3 - Rock N Rumble Music Festival at Moose And Goose - Thorold, ON

17 - Blues On The Bridge - Binghamton, NY

More shows to be announced soon.



