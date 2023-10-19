THE ROLLING STONES Announce Partnership With FC Barcelona & Spotify In Celebration Of The Release Of Hackney Diamonds

FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey Barça will wear for El Clásico on October 28 will once again become an iconic garment that is set to grab worldwide attention. The Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit, putting the band that has played the iconic stages of the world on the global stage of El Clásico for the first time.

In a video that’s released via the FC Barcelona and Spotify social media channels, the first team players receive this stunning news via a newspaper that falls on Pedri on the training pitch, with Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal looking on in surprise. As the video shows, the newspaper is distributed around the world, even reaching the band members’ home, who read the article with interest with their song Start Me Up playing in the background.

To celebrate El Clásico and to take a deeper dive into rock music, Spotify have created a new “Matchday Playlist”, featuring great rock music tracks, including of course, some of the Rolling Stones’ signature tunes.

🚨🤝🗞️ FC Barcelona and @RollingStones sign deal ahead of the next #ElClásico thanks to @Spotify . 28/10/2023 👅 pic.twitter.com/bfH7tpw5Lp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 19, 2023

The Rolling Stones will release their hugely anticipated new album, Hackney Diamonds, this Friday, October 20.

The 12-track Hackney Diamonds album was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The bespoke artwork for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira. Pre-order Hackney Diamonds here.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

To celebrate the band's incredible legacy and their iconic shows in baseball stadiums across the country, The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball are teaming up to release limited vinyl editions of Hackney Diamonds, with designs unique to each of the MLB's 30 clubs. These extremely limited collectors' items will feature custom art for each of the teams, in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl. Collect your favorite teams!

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989, the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes or previous homes to Major League Baseball teams including Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Toronto's CNE Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and more. The Bridges to Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, while A Bigger Band tour kicked off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston's Fenway Park.

