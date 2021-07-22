THE ROLLING STONES Announce Rescheduled Dates + New Shows For 2021 US Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 US tour, which will now go ahead this fall. Tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com/tour.

Says the band: "We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule - Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.

"We also have some new dates added! The pre-sale for the Stones mailing list for New Orleans, Los Angeles & Las Vegas shows will commence on Wednesday 28 July at 12 pm (local) to Thursday 29 July at 10 pm (local). General sale commences Friday 30th July 10 am (local)."

Click here to sign up to the mailing list to access the pre-sale. Watch a trailer video below.

Tour dates:

September

26 - The Dome - St. Louis, MO

30 - Bank Of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

October

4 - Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

13 - New Orleans Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA *

17 - Sofi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA *

24 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

29 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

November

2 - Cotton Bowl - Dallas, TX

6 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV *

11 - Mercedes-benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

15 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI

20 - Circuit Of The Americas - Austin, TX

* new dates