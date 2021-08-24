THE ROLLING STONES Drummer CHARLIE WATTS Dead At 80

The Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, has passed away at the age of 80. A statement from his spokesperson follows:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts had pulled out of band's US tour after undergoing emergency surgery in London. Watts, clearly in good spirits at the time, joked: "For once, my timing has been a little off."

Watts joined The Rolling Stones in January 1963 as their drummer, while doubling as designer of their record sleeves and tour stages. He was the only Rolling Stones member other than Mick Jagger or Keith Richards to have been featured on all of their studio albums.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Charlie's family, friends, and fans. R.I.P.

