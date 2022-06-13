THE ROLLING STONES Forced To Postpone Tonight's Amsterdam Show After MICK JAGGER Receives Positive Test Result

The Rolling Stones launched their 60th anniversary tour on June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Unfortunately, tonight's (June 13) scheduled concert Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands has been postponed after frontman, Mick Jagger, tested positive for COVID-19.

A message from the band states: "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruifjff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

"The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."



The Rolling Stones' upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

17 - Wankdorf Stadium - Bern, Switzerland

21 - San Siro Stadium - Milan, Italy

25 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK

July

3 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK

11 - King Baudouin Stadium - Brussels, Belgium

15 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria

19 - Groupama Stadium - Lyon, France

23 - Hippodrome Parislongchamp - Paris, France

27 - Veltins-arena - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden