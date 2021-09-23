THE ROLLING STONES Frontman MICK JAGGER Dedicates First Show Back On Stage To Drummer CHARLIE WATTS - "We All Miss Charlie So Much" (Video)

On September 20th, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever show without longtime drummer Charlie Watts. The show took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Check out frontman Mick Jagger's heartfelt dedication to Watts below.

Charlie Watts passed away due to unspecified causes at the age of 80 on August 24th. A statement from his spokesperson follows:

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Watts joined The Rolling Stones in January 1963 as their drummer, while doubling as designer of their record sleeves and tour stages. He was the only Rolling Stones member other than Mick Jagger or Keith Richards to have been featured on all of their studio albums.