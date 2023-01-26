THE ROLLING STONES Frontman MICK JAGGER Launches New Harmonica Line

January 26, 2023, 42 minutes ago

news classic rock mick jagger the rolling stones

whynow Music has announced the Mick Jagger x Lee Oskar limited edition collectible harmonica.

Says Mick: "Always loved Lee Oskar Harmonicas and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of my own."

Available in 10 keys, the harmonica combines the sound quality and design of Lee Oskar with the musical know-how of Mick Jagger.

Find out more about the Lee Oskar design and how to play. Further details and pre-order options available here.



