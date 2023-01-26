THE ROLLING STONES Frontman MICK JAGGER Launches New Harmonica Line

whynow Music has announced the Mick Jagger x Lee Oskar limited edition collectible harmonica.

Says Mick: "Always loved Lee Oskar Harmonicas and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of my own."

Available in 10 keys, the harmonica combines the sound quality and design of Lee Oskar with the musical know-how of Mick Jagger.

Find out more about the Lee Oskar design and how to play. Further details and pre-order options available here.

