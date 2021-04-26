THE ROLLING STONES Guitarist RONNIE WOOD Reveals Secret Lockdown Cancer Battle

The Rolling Stones guitarist, Ronnie Wood, has revealed he secretly battled cancer for a second time during lockdown.

The guitar legend was diagnosed with rare and aggressive small-cell cancer. He since got the all-clear, and says working on paintings of wife Sally, 43, and their twins, four, helped keep him strong. He also believes being sober for a decade and putting his fate in the hands of a “higher power” helped him through his latest cancer fight.

The rock legend got the shocking news in lockdown that he had the small-cell variant of the disease. Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the 73-year-old revealed: “I’ve had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Small-cell cancer commonly arises in the lung but can affect areas such as the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes. It is so-called as the cancerous cells appear as a different size and shape under a microscope. It is typically fast-growing but happily Ronnie - dad to twins Gracie and Alice, four, with Sally - confirmed: “I came through with the all-clear.”

Read the full story at The Sun.



