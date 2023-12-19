THE ROLLING STONES - Iconic By Collectionzz Announces New Some Girls Licensed Prints, Available Wednesday

Collectionzz has announced that the next officially licensed print in the Iconic by Collectionzz' The Rolling Stones series will be available tomorrow, December 20, at 12 noon, EST. This is very limited edition, so be ready. Sign up at here.

This new Stones screenprint commemorates the 45th anniversary of the critically acclaimed album Some Girls, and subsequent 25 date tour of the United States. The album features hits like "Miss You" and "Beast Of Burden,” and the tour is widely considered among fans to be one of the band’s greatest, largely because it was in many ways back to basics both in musical and visual terms.

Says Collectionzz: "It’s a classic Stones album and tour, so we had to recognize both on the 45th Anniversary. We’re thrilled to add our twist to the artistic legacy of Some Girls with an album & tour poster reimagined and designed by @hydesister. This printed is very large at 24”x36”, so the viewer can see every detail of this collage style homage to the original cover, and screenprinted to ensure top color vibrancy."

Some Girls Main Edition - $150

Size: 24”x36”

Paper: French White Paper

Edition Size: Hand Numbered of 100

Print Method: Screenprint

Some Girls Foil Edition - $250

Size: 24”x36”

Paper: Rainbow Foil Paper

Edition Size: Hand Numbered of 25

Print Method: Screenprint