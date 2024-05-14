THE ROLLING STONES Introduce Crossfire Hurricane Caribbean Rum Hackney Diamonds Gift Set

Crossfire Hurricane Rum has unveiled a special limited-edition bottle gift set, commemorating The Rolling Stones’ highly anticipated Hackney Diamonds U.S. Tour, which kicked off on April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Designed specifically for the tour in partnership with The Rolling Stones, the memorable box set embodies the spirit of rock and roll while paying homage to the band’s iconic journey.

“This commemorative box set of Crossfire Hurricane Rum is not just a celebration of our US tour, but a toast to the incredible journey we’ve shared with our fans,” said The Rolling Stones.

With a suggested retail price of $125, the limited-edition collection features a deluxe box set including the Hackney Diamonds bottle—a sleek black gloss glass container with a striking gold top—adorned with the iconic Rolling Stones tongue logo, and a flagship bottle of Crossfire Hurricane Rum, all encased in a keepsake box.

This celebratory set will be available at select retailers across the country and will be introduced gradually, aligning with The Rolling Stones’ tour schedule as they embark on each city through summer 2024. Additionally, concertgoers in the United States can purchase the gift set via in-stadium digital billboards and have it delivered directly to their homes via ReserveBar, offering fans a chance to own a piece of rock and roll history and enjoy the exquisite taste of barrel-aged, blended Caribbean rum.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum invites fans to ‘take your tongue for a ride’ as they host concert post-show parties in select cities. The brand is also offering rock and roll fans a chance to win two VIP tickets to see The Rolling Stones at the tour’s show in Santa Clara, California on July 17, 2024.

The sweepstakes is now open and runs through June 15, 2024. For official rules, how to enter, and prize descriptions visit crossfirehurricane.com/tour-rules.