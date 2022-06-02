THE ROLLING STONES Launch 60th Anniversary Tour In Madrid; Setlist Revealed, Video Streaming

The Rolling Stones launched their 60th anniversary tour last night, June 1, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain. Fan-filmed video for the show can be found below.

The Stones performed the following setlist:

"Street Fighting Man"

"19th Nervous Breakdown"

"Sad Sad Sad"

"Tumbling Dice"

"Out Of Time"

"Beast Of Burden"

"You Can't Always Get What You Want"

"Living In A Ghost Town"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Happy"

"Slipping Away"

"Miss You"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Start Me Up"

"Paint It Black"

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore:

"Gimme Shelter"

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

5 - Olympic Stadium - Munich, Germany

9 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool, UK

13 - Johan Cruijff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 - Wankdorf Stadium - Bern, Switzerland

21 - San Siro Stadium - Milan, Italy

25 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK

July

3 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK

11 - King Baudouin Stadium - Brussels, Belgium

15 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria

19 - Groupama Stadium - Lyon, France

23 - Hippodrome Parislongchamp - Paris, France

27 - Veltins-arena - Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden