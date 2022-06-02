THE ROLLING STONES Launch 60th Anniversary Tour In Madrid; Setlist Revealed, Video Streaming
The Rolling Stones launched their 60th anniversary tour last night, June 1, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain. Fan-filmed video for the show can be found below.
The Stones performed the following setlist:
"Street Fighting Man"
"19th Nervous Breakdown"
"Sad Sad Sad"
"Tumbling Dice"
"Out Of Time"
"Beast Of Burden"
"You Can't Always Get What You Want"
"Living In A Ghost Town"
"Honky Tonk Women"
"Happy"
"Slipping Away"
"Miss You"
"Midnight Rambler"
"Start Me Up"
"Paint It Black"
"Sympathy For The Devil"
"Jumpin' Jack Flash"
Encore:
"Gimme Shelter"
"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
June
5 - Olympic Stadium - Munich, Germany
9 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool, UK
13 - Johan Cruijff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands
17 - Wankdorf Stadium - Bern, Switzerland
21 - San Siro Stadium - Milan, Italy
25 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK
July
3 - American Express Presents Bst Hyde Park - London, UK
11 - King Baudouin Stadium - Brussels, Belgium
15 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria
19 - Groupama Stadium - Lyon, France
23 - Hippodrome Parislongchamp - Paris, France
27 - Veltins-arena - Gelsenkirchen, Germany
31 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden