THE ROLLING STONES Open Up ‘24 Hackney Diamonds Tour In Houston; Official Video Streaming

The Rolling Stones began their ’24 Hackney Diamonds Tour on April 28 in Houston, TX. An official recap video of the show is available below.

The 18-song set that featured a mix of greatest hits, fan favorites, and songs off the new album, including the live debut of "Mess It Up", reports Katrina Nattress of iHeart.

Other notable selections were the first US performance of "Out Of Time", the fan-voted song “Beast Of Burden” and the Keith Richards-fronted “Little T&A”, which hadn't been played live since 2016.

The Rolling Stones 4/28/24 Setlist at NRG Stadium:

"Start Me Up"

"Get Off Of My Cloud"

"Rocks Off"

"Out Of Time"

"Angry"

"Beast Of Burden"

"Mess It Up"

"Tumbling Dice"

"You Can’t Always Get What You Want"

"Little T&A"

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Gimme Shelter"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Miss You"

"Paint It Black"

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction"

Remaining dates:

May

2 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

11 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

15 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

23 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

26 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

30 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

June

3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

11 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleavland, OH

20 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

27 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

July

5 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, CA