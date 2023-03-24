THE ROLLING STONES Release New English And Spanish Language Lyric Videos For "Anybody Seen My Baby"
March 24, 2023, 56 minutes ago
The Rolling Stones have released English and Spanish language lyric videos for "Anybody Seen My Baby", lifted from the band's 1997 album, Bridges To Babylon. Watch both clips below:
The band previously released English and Spanish language lyric videos for "Rain Fall Down", from 2005's A Bigger Bang. Watch below.
Watch English and Spanish lyric videos for the Stones classic "Angie", originally featured on the band's 1973 album, Goats Head Soup.
(Photo - Claude Gassian)