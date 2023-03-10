THE ROLLING STONES Release New English And Spanish Language Lyric Videos For "Rain Fall Down"

The Rolling Stones have released English and Spanish language lyric videos for "Rain Fall Down", lifted from the band's 2005 album, A Bigger Bang. Watch both clips below:

The Stones recently released new lyric videos for their hit, "Angie", originally featured on the band's 1973 album, Goats Head Soup. The videos, in English and Spanish, can be viewed below:

(Photo - Claude Gassian)