THE ROLLING STONES Release Official "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (Live At Racket, NYC) Video

The Rolling Stones have released an official live video for their classic hit, "Jumpin' Jack Flash", filmed at the New York launch show for their new album, Hackney Diamonds. Watch below:

The Stones previously released "Whole Wide World" (Live at Racket, NYC), from the brand new Hackney Diamonds Live Deluxe, featuring the iconic launch show. Available on 2CD & to stream/download here.

The Stones recently announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the US and Canada.

Fans can expect to experience Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album Hackney Diamonds, which has just received a Grammy nomination for the projects lead single, "Angry". Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the worlds most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember. The United States last hosted the rock n roll giants during their critically acclaimed No Filter tour in 2021, which sold out stadiums across the country while becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The tour is set to kick off April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with stops in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. The Stones will also make a stop at this years New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.

Confirmed dates:

April

28 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

May

2 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

11 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

15 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

23 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

26 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

30 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

June

3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

11 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleavland, OH

20 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

27 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

July

5 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Levi’s ® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

