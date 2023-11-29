THE ROLLING STONES Release Official Lyric Video For "Bite My Head Off" Feat. PAUL McCARTNEY; Features Unseen Studio Footage

The Rolling Stones have released a lyric video for "Bite My Head Off", featuring Paul McCartney. The track is featured on the band's new album, Hackney Diamonds. Says McCartney: “I had a blast playing with the Stones on this session. Rockin!

The lyric video, featuring unseen studio footage, can be viewed below:

The 12-track Hackney Diamonds was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" with piano from Elton John, and "Bite My Head Off" with bass from Paul McCartney.

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's Grammy Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones' first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

"Mess It Up" (Purple Disco Machine Remix) lyric video:

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" lyric video:

"Angry" video:

The Stones recently announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the US and Canada.

Fans can expect to experience Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album Hackney Diamonds, which has just received a Grammy nomination for the projects lead single, "Angry". Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the worlds most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember. The United States last hosted the rock n roll giants during their critically acclaimed No Filter tour in 2021, which sold out stadiums across the country while becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The tour is set to kick off April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with stops in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. The Stones will also make a stop at this years New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.

Confirmed dates:

April

28 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

May

2 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

11 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

15 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

23 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

26 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

30 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

June

3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

11 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleavland, OH

20 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

27 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

July

5 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Levi’s ® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

(Photo - Mark Seliger)