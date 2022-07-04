THE ROLLING STONES Rock London’s Hyde Park; Video

The Rolling Stones, currently celebrating their 60th anniversary, returned to London's Hyde Park Sunday (July 3), for the second of two concerts there as part of this year’s British Summer Time festival. The band also performed at the venue on June 25.

The Rolling Stones famously played a free show at Hyde Park in July 1969, two days after the band's founder, Brian Jones, passed away on July 3 of that year.

YouTube user "Matt Lee" has uploaded some video from last night' show, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Get Off Of My Cloud"

"19th Nervous Breakdown"

"Tumbling Dice"

"Out Of Time"

"Angie"

"You Can't Always Get What You Want"

"Like A Rolling Stone" (Bob Dylan Cover)

"You Got Me Rocking"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"You Got The Silver" (Keith Richards On Lead Vocals)

"Happy" (Keith Richards On Lead Vocals)

"Miss You"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Paint It Black"

"Start Me Up"

"Gimme Shelter"

"Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore:

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"