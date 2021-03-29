THE ROLLING STONES' "Rocks Off" Performed By Members Of KVELERTAK, ROYAL THUNDER, AGAINST ME!, RED FANG; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night returns with a cover of The Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off". Watch the clip below.

A message states: "What's the matter with the boys who are back in town? We covered a really groovy straight-edge anthem (lol jk) for you buttheads. This is our 38th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use our Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon, here."

This cover features: Mlny Parsonz (Royal Thunder), Atom Willard (Against Me!, formerly Angels & Airwaves, Rocket From The Crypt), Maciek Ofstad (Kvelertak), Aaron Beam (Red Fang), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.