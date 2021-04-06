THE ROLLING STONES - TheMuseum Adds Proudly Canadian Companies Waterloo Brewing And Peller Estates To Unzipped Partner List

TheMuseum Kitchener announced today it has signed on Waterloo Brewing as the Exclusive Beer Sponsor and Peller Estates as the Exclusive Wine Sponsor of the Canadian premiere of The Rolling Stones | Unzipped delivered by DHL, coming to Waterloo Region November 30, 2021 through to February 27, 2022.

Both beverage sponsors will be featured in TheMuseum’s private Voodoo Lounge, set to be an immersive licenced attraction with instagrammable moments available for corporate and private rentals throughout the duration of Unzipped. The Voodoo Lounge will additionally be open to the general public at the end of the Unzipped tour, offering a cash bar as well as late night hours on 19+ Paint it Black Fridays.

“We’re thrilled to have Waterloo Brewing and Peller Estates on board as we continue our dedication to local partnerships to bring Unzipped to life,” said David Marskell, CEO of TheMuseum. “Their involvement in the Voodoo Lounge will enhance the experience for all visitors and ultimately allow us to bring this world-class international tour to Canada.”

“There are few greater pioneers in music than The Rolling Stones. It’s a spirit we share in being Ontario’s first craft brewer”, says Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewery. “We’re so proud to be part of this momentous event in our community and to share it with fans of the Stones. There’s no greater union than friends, music and beer.”

Waterloo Brewing and Peller Estates’ offerings will further be available daily during all dates of operation after the exhibition’s grand finale Havana Moon experience, a three-dimensional concert experience of the 2016 Stones concert that performed to 1,000,000 concert-goers in Cuba — delivered in multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos Sound and facilitated by the Professional Monitor Company (PMC).

With 10,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind artefacts, Unzipped will take visitors backstage into the lives of the world’s greatest rock band. This particular Canadian engagement of Unzipped will boast more than 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection. Along with instruments and stage designs, the exhibition includes rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters, and album covers.

Suitable for customer and staff appreciation nights, family days, holiday parties, corporate receptions and more, the Voodoo Lounge is available for event bookings, accommodating between 10-125 people. For pricing, bookings, and availability, please contact GroupSales@TheMuseum.ca.

Tickets are on sale now for The Rolling Stones | Unzipped. For more information on the exhibition and ticket sales, head to Unzippedkw.ca.

(Photo - Claude Gassian)