THE ROLLING STONES To Release New Single "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" Feat. STEVIE WONDER And LADY GAGA This Thursday; Teaser Streaming

This Thursday, September 28, The Rolling Stones will release another taste from their upcoming Hackney Diamonds album. The single, "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven", features Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga, and you can check out a teaser below:



The Rolling Stones will release their hugely anticipated new album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20. The video below takes you behind the scenes on the video for the lead single, "Angry", which stars American actress, Sydney Sweeney:

Album opener, the recently released single "Angry", is followed by a further 11 tracks. Late drummer Charlie Watts features on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, "Bite My Head Off" with bass from Paul McCartney, and "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" with piano from Elton John.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The bespoke artwork for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira. Pre-order Hackney Diamonds here.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

"Angry" video:

(Photo - Mark Seliger)