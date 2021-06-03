THE RUMOURS Release "Want Ya" Single And Music Video

The Rumours have released their new single, "Want Ya", which was produced, mixed and mastered by Ari Mihalopoulos at Inner Light Recording, to all major platforms. The official music video for the single can be seen below.

"Just like everyone else, we faced a year full of struggles. Between cancelling tours, growing into our new mold as a band, and generally trying to keep our heads above water, one would think that we would be swimming in inspiration! The truth is, we spent a lot of the year stuck at home binge watching Netflix, especially the show Dexter. So, that's exactly where we finally found inspiration. We're very excited to release our first single "Want Ya" as a three piece band. Keep your eyes open for tour dates, and keep your ears open for more new music!," says the band.

The Rumours are a rock band based out of Waterloo, IA. They started out as a straight up rock n roll band, but who doesn't like flirt with punk? Either way you like it, here they are. Hooks, looks & loud guitars.

The Rumours are:

Carli Foxx - Lead Vocals/Guitars

Ela Rose - Bass/Backing Vocals

Daniel Kluiter - Drums/Backing Vocals