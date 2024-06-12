"The Sexy In This Episode Cannot Be Contained" - STEEL PANTHER Release "Who's Your Daddy('s Jokes)" Episode 204; Video

Steel Panther recently brought back their popular YouTube programming, SPTV. The band has developed a loyal audience with their shows Are You Metal?, Who’s Your Daddy(‘s Jokes), Cineminute, Demolicious and Science Panther among others. They have a few new surprises in store this summer.

The new episode of the latest season of Who’s Your Daddy(‘s Jokes) is now available and can be seen below.

A message states: "Do not adjust your screens because the sexy in this episode cannot be contained. Michael and Satchel have entered the man cave to bring you the daddy style you know your week was missing. Grab a drink from the mini-fridge and enjoy!"

Steel Panther, comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass), return to the road in the United States on August 23 in Buffalo, NY. The trek runs through September 14 where it wraps up in Jacksonville, NC. The 15-date tour will make stops in Hampton Beach, NH (August 24 & 25); Portland, ME (August 30); Baton Rouge, LA (September 8) and Augusta, GA (September 14) to name a few.

Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

“Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right. We’re back bitches and you don’t want to miss this one,” explains Steel Panther.

Dates:

August

23 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

24 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

28 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

30 - Portland, ME - Aura

31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

September

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

4 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

6 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

7 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

8 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

10 - Destin, FL - Club LA

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

13 - Augusta, GA - The Miller

14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan’s Live