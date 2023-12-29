THE SILENT RAGE Debut "Crows Fly Back" Music Video

The Silent Rage has released a video for "Crows Fly Back", taken from the new album, Nuances Of Life, released in May through Scarlet Records. Watch below.

Says the band: "Now that the year fades, we’re more than happy to announce the final visual chapter for Nuances Of Life album. This comes with the track 'Crows Fly Back', which was shot at the Hologram studios in Athens, Greece, with director Christos Doulgerakis (Badd Kharma, W.E.B.) and cinematographer Dimitris Marinis, produced by The Storyteller Studio. The makeup was made by Marigianna Noe."

“That’s another one of my favourite tracks on the album. 'Crows Fly Back' inspired its title from the “Game of Thrones” series. This track contains different elements as an influence. For example, the main riffing comes from one of my favourite bands out there, Symphony X, while the chorus guitar melodies are also a small tribute to favourite melodic death metal band, Dark Tranquillity,” comments Nikos Siglidis.

“I really came up with the idea of George Haniotakis’ bass line starting the track, which eventually makes it the first ever The Silent Rage song starting like that. He really delivered a hell of a bass line in this track! Also, a great asset in this song is, without a doubt, the bombastic second solo performed by Nikos Sarbanis. He shows that this young guy has, certainly, A LOT of potential! Of course, the vocal melodies help a lot to make a clearer view and move the listener to sing along. This time too, the lyrics are written by Michalis Rinakakis exclusively,” Siglidis adds.

“The lyrics deal with the internal struggle people can have when presented with choices outside their comfort zone, choices between good and bad, hesitations about a path they are on, feelings of helplessness the more they think things over... and over again. Embracing the idea that they themselves are in charge of moving forward and summoning the strength to do so, may help them face their fears in order to overcome them,” adds Michalis Rinakakis.

Produced by Fotis Benardo (Nightfall, Septicflesh, Melechesh) and mastered by George Nerantzis (Pain Of Salvation, Abbath, Nightrage) at Devasoundz Studios (Athens), Nuances Of Life is released in the following formats:

- vinyl (limited edition)

- digipak CD

- digital

Order at thesilentrage.com.

Nuances Of Life tracklisting:

"The Serpent Lord"

"Code Of Destruction"

"Carve Your Rage"

"Crows Fly Back"

"Another Fallen Dreamland" (feat. Stu Block - Into Eternity/ ex-Iced Earth)

"Scarlet Dawn" (feat. Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin - Jag Panzer)

"The Man In The Mirror"

"Exhaling Fear"

"Ghost Of A Wayward God"

" Black Monday" (feat. Bob Katsionis - Stray Gods/ex-Firewind)

"Nuances Of Life"

"Defy The Headhunters" (CD bonus track)

"Black Monday" lyric video:

"The Serpent Lord" video:

The Silent Rage lineup:

Michalis Rinakakis - vocals

Nikos Siglidis - guitar, vocals

Nikos Sarbanis - guitar

George Haniotakis - bass

Stamatis Katsafados - drums