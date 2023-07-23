THE SILENT RAGE Release "Black Monday" Single / Lyric Video Featuring Ex-FIREWIND Keyboardist / Guitarist BOB KATSIONIS

The Silent Rage has released a lyric-video for "Black Monday" featuring Bob Katsionis (Stray Gods, ex-Firewind), fourth single and third video taken from the new album, Nuances of Life, released in May through Scarlet Records.

"Black Monday" is a heartfelt homage to the 103 victims of the 2018 Attica wildfires in Greece – R.I.P.

"Today is a very special day for us. It marks five years since that Black Monday of 2018, where 103 people lost their lives during the summer wildfires in Mati, Attica, Greece. Therefore, we decided to pay our tribute to those people and we dedicated this song in loving memory of them.

Those wildfires devasted Greece and every year since then, wildfires happens again every year. We are living in a never-ending circle that cannot break. Even now, the state of Attica where 4 out of 5 members of the band live, is burning again. Thousands of acres of forests and wildlife turning to ashes, giving no sign of hope for the future. Our only hope is that there will be no more loss of human life to be mourned, no more wildlife to be lost, no more burning soil.

With honor, The Silent Rage"

The Silent Rage is finally returning to deliver their flawless, hefty, fist-pumping melodic power metal. Nuances Of Life combines the characteristic sound of classic metal, filled with blazing riffs and impressive melodies, combined with catchy and blistering vocal lines – courtesy of extraordinary new frontman, Michalis Rinakakis.

Lyrically wise, Nuances Of Life deals with spreading out the deepest, well-hidden human emotions: tales about mighty heroes and distant lands as well as everyday issues that leave a deep scar in our hearts. Get ready to a non-stop exciting headbanging experience.

Produced by Fotis Benardo (Nightfall, Septicflesh, Melechesh) and mastered by George Nerantzis (Pain Of Salvation, Abbath, Nightrage) at Devasoundz Studios (Athens), Nuances Of Life will be released in the following formats:

- vinyl (limited edition)

- digipak CD

- digital

Order at thesilentrage.com.

Nuances Of Life tracklisting:

"The Serpent Lord"

"Code Of Destruction"

"Carve Your Rage"

"Crows Fly Back"

"Another Fallen Dreamland" (feat. Stu Block - Into Eternity/ ex-Iced Earth)

"Scarlet Dawn" (feat. Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin - Jag Panzer)

"The Man In The Mirror"

"Exhaling Fear"

"Ghost Of A Wayward God"

" Black Monday" (feat. Bob Katsionis - Stray Gods/ex-Firewind)

"Nuances Of Life"

"Defy The Headhunters" (CD bonus track)

The Silent Rage lineup:

Michalis Rinakakis - vocals

Nikos Siglidis - guitar, vocals

Nikos Sarbanis - guitar

George Haniotakis - bass

Stamatis Katsafados - drums

"The Serpent Lord":