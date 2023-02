Greek power metal band, The Silent Rage, has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records. The band's second studio album, Nuances of Life, is expected to be released this spring.

Stay tuned for further details, coming soon.

The Silent Rage is:

Michalis Rinakakis - vocals

Nikos Siglidis - guitar

Nikos Sarbanis - guitar

George Haniotakis - bass

Stamatis Katsafados - drums