THE SILENT RAGE To Release Nuances Of Life Album In May

The Silent Rage will release their new album, Nuances Of Life, on May 26 via Scarlet Records.

The Silent Rage is finally returning to deliver their flawless, hefty, fist-pumping melodic power metal. Nuances Of Life combines the characteristic sound of classic metal, filled with blazing riffs and impressive melodies, combined with catchy and blistering vocal lines – courtesy of extraordinary new frontman, Michalis Rinakakis.

Lyrically wise, Nuances Of Life deals with spreading out the deepest, well-hidden human emotions: tales about mighty heroes and distant lands as well as everyday issues that leave a deep scar in our hearts. Get ready to a non-stop exciting headbanging experience.

Produced by Fotis Benardo (Nightfall, Septicflesh, Melechesh) and mastered by George Nerantzis (Pain Of Salvation, Abbath, Nightrage) at Devasoundz Studios (Athens), Nuances Of Life will be released in the following formats:

- vinyl (limited edition)

- digipak CD

- digital

Nuances Of Life tracklisting:

"The Serpent Lord"

"Code Of Destruction"

"Carve Your Rage"

"Crows Fly Back"

"Another Fallen Dreamland" (feat. Stu Block - Into Eternity/ ex-Iced Earth)

"Scarlet Dawn" (feat. Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin - Jag Panzer)

"The Man In The Mirror"

"Exhaling Fear"

"Ghost Of A Wayward God"

" Black Monday" (feat. Bob Katsionis - Stray Gods/ex-Firewind)

"Nuances Of Life"

"Defy The Headhunters" (CD bonus track)

The Silent Rage lineup:

Michalis Rinakakis - vocals

Nikos Siglidis - guitar, vocals

Nikos Sarbanis - guitar

George Haniotakis - bass

Stamatis Katsafados - drums