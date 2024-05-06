THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce North American Tour With BLAQK AUDIO

Following their triumphant return to North America with last year’s 19-date tour that saw sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, plus six other cities, The Sisters Of Mercy (TSOM) have announced a run of 26 shows this fall that include such legendary venues as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ The Greek, San Francisco’s The Masonic and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom among others.

Venerated electronic duo Blaqk Audio, featuring beloved musical pioneers Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI, will be support.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, May 8 to Thursday, May 9.

The band’s current lineup is the strongest in years, with Andrew Eldritch (vocals) accompanied by Ben Christo (guitarist, backing vocals, bass) who has been with the band for nearly 20 years, the return of Chris Catalyst (who was previously with TSOM from 2005 to 2019) as duty nurse for the ubiquitous Doktor Avalanche, and Kai (guitarist, backing vocalist) who also leads the British-Japanese rock and alternative metal group Esprit D'Air.

An iconic force in underground music, TSOM has been defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll for over four decades. Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls has mesmerized the masses for several generations. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you’ve got the recipe for a killer night.

Formed in Leeds in 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from luminaries such as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of its own compared to others in the post-punk era.

1987’s Floodland was a massive breakthrough for the band, featuring epic tracks such as “Dominion,” “Lucretia My Reflection,” and, of course, 10+ minute opus “This Corrosion,” all three of which can still be heard on dance floors to date. 1990’s Vision Thing featured a harder, more metal-influenced sound yet retained their trademark drum machine pummel and lyrical ambiguity.

The disingenuous nature of the music industry in the ‘90s left Andrew Eldritch with a distaste for the record business, shifting his focus to performing live in lieu of releasing recorded music. Yet, while TSOM have not released an LP since Vision Thing, their popularity and impact has only grown stronger over time, with their erudite rock and roll cacophony influencing countless bands over their tenure.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Detroit MI - The Fillmore

15 - McKees Rocks PA - Roxian Theatre

17 - Baltimore MD - The Lyric Theater

18 - Philadelphia PA - The Met Philadelphia

20 - New York NY - Radio City Music Hall

22 - Boston MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

24 - Charlotte NC - The Fillmore

26 - St Augustine FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre

27 - Atlanta GA - Coca Cola Roxy

29 - Austin TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

October

1 - Dallas TX - Southside Ballroom

3 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren

5 - San Diego CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

6 - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre

8 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic

9 - San Francisco CA - The Masonic

11 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

12 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

15 - Vancouver BC - The Orpheum

16 - Seattle WA - Paramount Theatre

18 - Salt Lake City UT - Union Events Center

19 - Denver CO - Mission Ballroom

22 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore

23 - Chicago IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

25 - Cleveland OH - Temple Live

26 - Toronto ON - History

(Photo - Mick Burgess)