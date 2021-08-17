THE SKULL Frontman / Original TROUBLE Vocalist ERIC WAGNER Hospitalized With COVID Pneumonia

Chicago-based doom metal band The Skull, featuring vocalist Eric Wagner, formerly of metal legends Trouble, have issued the following update:

"Hey all. More bad news... We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely... Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."

Earlier this month (August 11), The Skull revealed: "Due to the ongoing and growing COVID situation sweeping the nation again, particularly in the South where we are currently, we, The Skull, have opted to put the brakes on our current tour with The Obsessed, who will continue on without us. We will reschedule as much as we can and tour again properly when things calm down. Thank you for understanding and please be safe out there."

Stay tuned for updates from the band.