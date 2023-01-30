THE SLUGGANAUTS Sign With MNRK Music Group; "No More Gimmicks" Single Due In February

MNRK Music Group announces its newest signing, heavy metal band The Slugganauts. The Slugganauts are featured in the BunnyKitty universe, an animated world created by legendary graffiti artist Dave ‘Persue’ Ross. The Slugganauts will release a new single, “No More Gimmicks”, in February, followed by more new music in 2023, all real-world compositions by musicians on the MNRK Music Group roster.

About this new project, Persue says, “The resurrection will be televised.”

In 2001, Persue’s graffiti propelled him forward into the world of skateboarding and aesthetics, eventually helping him pioneer the marketing space of some of the most iconic streetwear brands, including DC, Circa, and Osiris. In 2001, amidst his abstract letterforms, Persue created the character BunnyKitty, the beloved cat in a bunny suit character, which took on a life of her own, and forever changed the trajectory of Persue’s career.

BunnyKitty was born on a wall, but now she lives on the page and on the blockchain, first in The Origins of BunnyKitty (2016), then in her newly-released adventure, BunnyKitty in the City (December 2022), and most recently an NFT sale in collaboration with Web3 studio, Notables, which sold out in just 3 minutes. The Slugganauts' first single will release in February, followed by more new music this year. MNRK plans to release vinyls, band merch, music videos and stage live performances.