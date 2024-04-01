THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce New Summer 2024 North American Headline Tour Dates

Expanding an already stacked schedule, two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins, reveal a string of new North American headline performances in 2024.

In addition to a combination of arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with Green Day, as part of The Saviors Tour, the band added additional solo arena bookings that span July through September. This new run of dates kicks off on July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario at Kee to Bala, rolls through markets such as Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, and concludes on September 27 in Las Vegas, NV at Fontainebleau. Plus, they will close out Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, QC on August 3.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 AM, local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10 AM, local time, here.

Check out the band’s full confirmed tour itinerary below.

European dates:

June

7 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena^

8 - London, UK - The O2^

10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro^

13 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live^

14 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle^

16 - Paris, France - Accor Arena**

19 - Moenschenglabach, Germany - Sparkassenpark (outdoor)^^

21 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena^^

22 - Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide^^

24 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle^^

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Inmusic Festival

28 - Luxembourg - Luxexpo^^

29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy^^

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Live is Live

July

2 - Gilwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gilwice^^

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universum*

6 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Festival**

10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool

11 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruilla Festival

16 - Athens, Greece - OAKA Indoor Arena**

^ with Weezer

^^ with Interpol

* TBA

** with Tom Morello

North American dates:

July

29 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

31 - Muskoka, ON - Kee to Bala

August

1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*

3 - Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Festival

4 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

5 - New York, NY - Citi Field*

7 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

10 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium*

13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

16 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field*

20 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark*

24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park*

September

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

4 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park*

7 - Denver, CO - Coors Field*

10 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field*

14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park*

21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park*

24 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

* The Saviors Tour with Green Day