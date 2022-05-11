THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce North American Arena Tour With Special Guests JANE'S ADDICTION

The Smashing Pumpkins today announced their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date Spirits On Fire Tour will commence on October 2 in Dallas, TX and will conclude on November 19 in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl.

Pre-sales begin on Thursday, May 12 from 10 AM local. General on-sale begins Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local. For tickets and more details, head here.

Tomorrow night, in support of The Smashing Pumpkins tour announcement, the band will be performing and talking on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Tour dates:

October

2 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

3- Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

5 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

7 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

8 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC**

27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

November

1 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

4 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

5 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

7 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

9 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

(Photo - Paul Elledge)