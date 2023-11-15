The South Has Risen Again! - MOLLY HATCHET Release First New Music In 13 Years; "Firing Line" Lyric Video Streaming

Finally, after a thirteen year wait, southern rock legends, Molly Hatchet, are proud to present "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, UK. The song was produced by Bobby Ingram of Molly Hatchet, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones).

The band are also excited to announce US tour dates for 2024, following their run of European shows beginning on December 1 in Germany. All live dates are below.

About the new track, Bobby Ingram had this to say: “Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused. 'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right.”

Stream/download the song here, and watch an official lyric video below:

Tour dates:

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Schenefeld @ JUKS

2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

3 - Dortmund, Germany - Piano

5 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik-Zak

6 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

8 - Obermarchtal, Germany - Kreuz

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

10 - Kassel, Germany - Theaterstübchen

11 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

January

27 - Marion, VA - The Lincoln Theatre

February

16 - Sarasota, FL - Thunder by the Bar Festival

March

1 - Medina, MN - Median Entertainment Center

2 - St.Charles, Il - Arcada Theatre

14 - Syracuse, NY - Palace Theatre

15 - Turner Falls, MA - Shea Theatre Arts Center

16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theatre

17 - Stamford, CT - Shea Four Seasons by the Lake

30 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse

May

4 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

20 - Sedalia, MO - Mozark Festival

October

4 - Morehead, KY - The Landing Strip Campground

Molly Hatchet are:

Bobby Ingram – Lead Guitars

John Galvin – Keyboards

Tim Lindsey – Bass

Shawn Beamer - Drums

Parker Lee – Lead Vocals