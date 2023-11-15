The South Has Risen Again! - MOLLY HATCHET Release First New Music In 13 Years; "Firing Line" Lyric Video Streaming
November 15, 2023, an hour ago
Finally, after a thirteen year wait, southern rock legends, Molly Hatchet, are proud to present "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, UK. The song was produced by Bobby Ingram of Molly Hatchet, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones).
The band are also excited to announce US tour dates for 2024, following their run of European shows beginning on December 1 in Germany. All live dates are below.
About the new track, Bobby Ingram had this to say: “Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused. 'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right.”
Stream/download the song here, and watch an official lyric video below:
Tour dates:
December
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Schenefeld @ JUKS
2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
3 - Dortmund, Germany - Piano
5 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik-Zak
6 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex
7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
8 - Obermarchtal, Germany - Kreuz
9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
10 - Kassel, Germany - Theaterstübchen
11 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
January
27 - Marion, VA - The Lincoln Theatre
February
16 - Sarasota, FL - Thunder by the Bar Festival
March
1 - Medina, MN - Median Entertainment Center
2 - St.Charles, Il - Arcada Theatre
14 - Syracuse, NY - Palace Theatre
15 - Turner Falls, MA - Shea Theatre Arts Center
16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theatre
17 - Stamford, CT - Shea Four Seasons by the Lake
30 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse
May
4 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
20 - Sedalia, MO - Mozark Festival
October
4 - Morehead, KY - The Landing Strip Campground
Molly Hatchet are:
Bobby Ingram – Lead Guitars
John Galvin – Keyboards
Tim Lindsey – Bass
Shawn Beamer - Drums
Parker Lee – Lead Vocals