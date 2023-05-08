THE SPACE BETWEEN Share "Your Excuses" Music Video

Ottawa, Canada-based hard-rock trio, The Space Between, have released a video for their new single, "Your Excuses", featured on their upcoming self-titled EP, out June 23.

“We recorded this video with our friend Andrew Parmalee in his home studio here in Ottawa after watching a video he had filmed for another band in this style. We really enjoy his work. We like how this style focuses on just us playing which highlights the music, and with the energy of this song, we feel like it's perfect having us all rock out in the video,” explains Tom Sergi (drums).

Watch the clip below.

Fiery, heavy, and jam-packed full of bangers with hard-hitting sounds and aggressive guitar work, the group’s debut EP takes listeners on a journey through themes of life, death, growth, regret, and self-preservation. Consisting of five tracks, it showcases top-of-the-line musicianship, articulate riffs, and soaring melodies. It was recorded at Audio Valley Recording Studios in Ottawa and engineered by Steve Foley (Chad Kroeger, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flo-rida) and co-produced by Foley and The Space Between.

To celebrate the release of the EP, The Space Between will be hosting a special release show on June 24 at Cafe Dekcuf in the heart of Ottawa with support from Varitones.

Tracklisting:

"Your Excuses"

"The Cage"

"Cut Through"

"So Happy"

"Time"

"Your Excuses" video:

Formed in 2022 and having already sold-out shows in their home city and Canada’s capital, The Space Between are ones to watch with their visceral blend of hard rock and metal. The group consists of three members, frontwoman and vocalist Maryn Pegan, guitarist James Shaheen and drummer Tom Sergi. Together, their explosive energy and stage presence grabs attention like no other. The Space Between are unafraid to challenge themselves and the status quo, making them a deadly mix and one hell of a powder keg ready to blow.

(Photo: Laura Collins)