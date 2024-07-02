THE SPIRIT Announce Songs Against Humanity Album; First Single “Spectres Of Terror” Streaming

Revered German blackened death battalion The Spirit has announced the impending release of their fourth album, Songs Against Humanity, on October 25 with AOP Records. The record follows the band's critically, chart breaching 2022 album, Of Clarity And Galactic Structures, and marks the anticipated next chapter in their celebrated career of masterful brutality.

Today, The Spirit has revealed the record's first single, "Spectres Of Terror", an epic, blistering track that will undoubtedly whip the pit and airwaves.

Commenting on the song guitarist/vocalist Matthias Trautes says:

"It's the first time, that we had trouble to decide what song we want to release first, because they are all so strong. We ended up with ‘Spectres Of Terror’. A fast track that will most likely become a real banger at future live shows."

Available Formats:

Limited coloured vinyl in Trifold Jacket with exclusive bonus track & poster

- lim. 99 Blue marbled (The Spirit exclusive)

- lim. 199 Clear with Iridescent Blue (The Spirit & AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 99 Bleach marbled (AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 199 Olivegreen/Bronze with Black splatter (AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 99 Green against Black (Napalm Records exclusive)

- Gatefold LP (without bonus track)

- Jewelcase CD

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Against Humanity”

“Room 101”

“Cosmic Rain And Human Dust”

“Spectres Of Terror”

“Death Is My Salvation”

“Nothingness Forever”

“Orbiting Sol IV”

“Spectres Of Terror”:

The Spirit is:

Matthias Trautes, Guitar/Vocals

Manuel Steitz, Drums

Stanley Robertson, Guitar (Live)

Linus Klausenitzer, Bass (Live)