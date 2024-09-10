THE SPIRIT Debut New Single “Room 101”

Revered German blackened death battalion The Spirit has revealed the 2nd single, "Room 101," from their upcoming, fourth album, Songs Against Humanity, that's out October 25 from AOP Records.

Commenting on the song guitarist/vocalist Matthias Trautes says:

"'Room 101' was the first song I finished for the new album. Lyrically inspired by the dystopian classic '1984' by George Orwell, this song carries the listener to a bleak future of repression and the death of free will. It’s one of the shortest The Spirit tracks ever, but it’s a real banger."

Songs Against Humanity follows the The Spirit's chart breaching 2022 album, Of Clarity and Galactic Structures, and marks the anticipated next chapter in their celebrated career of masterful brutality.

Available Formats:

Limited coloured vinyl in Trifold Jacket with exclusive bonus track & poster

- lim. 99 Blue marbled (The Spirit exclusive)

- lim. 199 Clear with Iridescent Blue (The Spirit & AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 99 Bleach marbled (AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 199 Olivegreen/Bronze with Black splatter (AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 99 Green against Black (Napalm Records exclusive)

- Gatefold LP (without bonus track)

- Jewelcase CD

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Against Humanity”

“Room 101”

“Cosmic Rain And Human Dust”

“Spectres Of Terror”

“Death Is My Salvation”

“Nothingness Forever”

“Orbiting Sol IV”

"Room 101" video:

“Spectres Of Terror”:

The Spirit is:

Matthias Trautes, Guitar/Vocals

Manuel Steitz, Drums

Stanley Robertson, Guitar (Live)

Linus Klausenitzer, Bass (Live)