THE STOWAWAYS Featuring MICHAEL STARR, JASON HOOK, SAHAJ TICOTIN And RJ SHANKLE Perform VAN HALEN's "Unchained" And "Panama" On ShipRocked Cruise 2022 (Video)

This year's ShipRocked cruise set sail from Galveston, Texas on January 22nd, making stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico before returning home on January 27th.

Check out the clip below featuring Michael Starr (vocals / Steel Panther), Jason Hook (guitars / ex-Five Finger Death Punch), Sahaj Ticotin (bass / RA) and RJ Shankle (drums / Strung Out) performing the Van Halen classics "Unchained" and "Panama".

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented music show, presented its night to honour Eddie Van Halen on Tuesday, February 1. The evening was held at its long time residency location, The Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The star-studded lineup included Michael Starr from Steel Panther, Marq Torien of The Bulletboys, several members of David Lee Roth’s bands including Jamie Hunting, Jake Faun, and Frankie Lindia (also a member of Ratt), ex-Megadeth member Jeff Young, Matt Starr of Ace Frehley’s band, Ira Black of Gods and Monsters, and many others. It was hosted by Paulie Z., frontman of The Sweet.

Video footage, courtesy of Jessica Chase, can be viewed below.

Eddie Van Halen died in 2020 after a lengthy illness. Recognized as one of the all-time greatest guitar players his influence is felt around the world. His genius also extended into invention as he was the recipient of three patents related to guitars, and the development the now iconic 5150 amplifiers.

For more information about the show, please visit ultimatejamnight.com.

Founded in 2015 by long-time Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a live unrehearsed performance of familiar songs by some of music’s greatest talent. Now in it’s 6th year of residency, the show is currently presented every other week at The Whisky A Go Go.