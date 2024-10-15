THE SWEET, IRON BUTTERFLY, MICKI FREE, THINK X Among Acts Confirmed For Free "Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival"

People For A New America (PFANA 501© 3) is pleased to announce the inaugural “Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival,” which is a groundbreaking music free concert and spiritual gathering is unlike anything ever produced. The concert will be taking place on October 26 at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, California, with musician Richie Onori Founder/Executive Director of PFANA having just brought in Record Icon Exec Icon “Ron Alexenburg” as Executive Producer. California’s State Treasurer Fiona Ma will also speak at the event.

Richie Onori, who is the visionary of the event, states: “Our country as we all know is so divided and enough is enough. Music has always been the universal solvent. In addition it’s time to bring all the races and religions together because in fact the majority of people want Unity, Peace & Freedom… it starts with PFANA’s event and grassroots movement going forward.”

The festival aims to unite visionary minds, non-political entities, non-profit organizations, for-profit professionals, and musicians in a harmonious community, national and global effort. The event is being live streamed and directed by Tony Spataro, with support by board member and Academy Award Winner, Sydney Colston.

The groups participating include The Sweet ("Ballroom Blitz"), Think X: Exploration Of The Music Of “Pink Floyd” (including Scott Page, Stephen Perkins, Norwood Fisher, Kenny Olsen), The Main Ingredient ("Everybody Plays The Fool"), Tierra Legacy ("Together"), Willie Chambers (Chamber Brothers), Carmit (Original Pussycat Dolls), Micki Free (Shalimar Songs & More), Redbone 2.0, the Blues Angel (featuring Richie Onori), Roberta Freeman, Derek Day, and many more guest celebrities.

"Join us for an unforgettable celebration of music, education, and unity. Together, we can create lasting change and build a brighter future! Starting at 10:00am, celebrate with a multi-cultural and muti-religion prayer for peace & unity including our First Nation Peoples."

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Location: Warner Valley Cultural Center, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA

Admission: Free | VIP Section seats available

About the Festival:

The Unity, Peace & Freedom Festival aims to bring together people from all walks of life to promote social advancement and community revitalization. It is more than just a music concert; it is a call to action. In a world increasingly divided by race, religion, and politics, PFANA seeks to bridge these gaps through the universal language of music and the power of love and community. Maserati, Volvo, and Alpha Romeo of Santa Monica will sponsor the event along with Swiss America, Vista Ford, Monaco Motors, Camisario Tequilla and many more.

For more information, visit pfanausa.org.