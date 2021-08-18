THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT To Release Covers & Rarities Album In November; Video Streaming For Cover Of DEEP PURPLE's "You Fool No One" Feat. IAN PAICE

Earache Records announces their first release from The Temperance Movement in over three years. Put together with the help of guitarist and founding member Paul Sayer, Covers & Rarities is a treasured collection of rare and unheard gems, some of which have never been available before on CD or vinyl.

Alongside The Temperance Movement's enchanting songwriting, from waltzing rock lullabies to sunbursting rock 'n' roll anthems, Covers & Rarities features an irresistible rendition of Deep Purple's "You Fool No One", featuring Deep Purple's very own drum virtuoso Ian Paice. Watch the video below.

This compilation journeys through various special tributes to some of Britain's all-time favourite bands and artists, including Led Zeppelin and David Bowie, all performed with the vibrant, hip-charming energy that The Temperance Movement are known and loved for.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"You Fool No One" (feat. Ian Paice) (Deep Purple cover)

"Up In The Sky" (Oasis cover)

"Tender" (Blur cover)

"Houses Of The Holy" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Ziggy Stardust" (Live) (David Bowie cover)

"Already Know"

"Mother's Eyes"

"Turn"

"Centrefold"

"Do The Revelation"

"Time Won't Leave"

"You Fool No One" video: