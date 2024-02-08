THE TRAGICALLY HIP Named 2024 Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors; Live Recording Of Band’s 1993 Show At CBGB’s Available For The First Time On Vinyl And Cassette

Today, The Tragically Hip are proud to be announced as the Record Store Day Canada 2024 Canadian Ambassadors, releasing an exclusive standalone live album, Live At CBGB’s, on Record Store Day. The global celebration of the culture of independent record stores takes place this year on April 20, 2024, as it has annually for the last 17 years. This announcement marks the first of many moments this year for The Tragically Hip as they celebrate 40 years as a band.

Live At CBGB’s features nine live songs that were originally recorded on January 14, 1993, from the legendary New York venue CBGB’s as The Tragically Hip launched their third studio album, Fully Completely, in America with a private event from the intimate space. The band performed the record in full, omitting a few tracks that didn’t fit the bill. This concert recording will be available on April 20 for the first time as a 12” pink vinyl with a limited run of pink cassettes at participating record stores in Canada and the US.

“Record Store Day Canada is overjoyed that legendary Canadian band, The Tragically Hip, will be the Record Store Day Canada 2024 Canadian Ambassadors,” says Ryan Kerr from Record Store Day Canada. “There are few bands that represent Canadiana; our traditions, values and pastimes the way The Tragically Hip does. The band is woven into the fabric of our culture and the annals of our beloved rock radio with innumerable hits. Fans continue to honour the legacy of The Tragically Hip, who brought a genuine and unique passion to their music. RSDC is looking forward to contributing to the band’s ongoing legacy by releasing Live At CBGB’s for Record Store Day 2024. Pressed for the very first time, it will be a great addition to collections of The Tragically Hip fans nationwide."

Established in 1984, this year marks 40 Years of The Tragically Hip – a milestone for the beloved band. 2024 sees The Tragically Hip break open the archives; reminiscing with fans on four decades of music, friendship and philanthropy. The band’s legacy will be honoured with a yearlong celebration, starting with the designation of the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors, then a deluxe package of their breakthrough album, Up To Here, the latest instalment of a series of special deluxe packages released over the last few years– Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022), Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2023). Plus, a four-part Amazon documentary, and much more.

Live At CBGB’s tracklisting:

"Fully Completely"

"Looking For A Place To Happen"

"Courage" (For Hugh MacLennan)

"Fifty-Mission Cap"

"Pigeon Camera"

"We’ll Go Too"

"At The Hundredth Meridian"

"Locked In The Trunk Of A Car"

"The Wherewithal"

The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 10 million albums in Canada and over 1.5 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 17 Juno Awards – picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. In 2022, they were inducted into Canada’s Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002 for Arts & Entertainment. Most recently, the band along with their manager, Jake Gold, received the War Child Canada Founder’s Award celebrating over 20 years of support for the global humanitarian organization. The Tragically Hip's tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics, and the Unison Benevolent Fund. Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes. The legacy of the band's frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.