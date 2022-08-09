THE TRAGICALLY HIP To Be Inducted Into Canada's Walk Of Fame For Humanitarian Efforts

Canada’s Walk Of Fame has added three new Inductees to the distinguished ranks, each trailblazers in their respective fields who have profoundly impacted their careers, among them iconic rock band and humanitarians, The Tragically Hip.

The Tragically Hip (Humanitarianism) – In Pursuit of Social and Environmental Justice:

For more than three decades, The Tragically Hip's tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics and the Unison Benevolent Fund. A quintessential band whose music captures the essence of being Canadian, they used their enormous megaphone in 2016 to shine a spotlight on the country's systemic mistreatment of indigenous peoples. The legacy of the band's frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Canada’s Walk Of Fame Gala returns on December 3, 2022, set to take place at Beanfield Centre in Toronto, featuring star-studded red carpet arrivals, memorable performances and tributes from Canada’s brightest stars and Canada’s Walk Of Fame alumni. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

For a complete list of Inductees, along with more information on Canada’s Walk Of Fame, head here.

