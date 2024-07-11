THE TREATMENT Debut Visualizer Video For "Man On The Highwire"

Cambridge, UK rockers, The Treatment, have released a visualizer video for "Man On The Highwire", from their sixth studio album, Wake Up The Neighbourhood, released back in May. Watch the new clip below:

Since their inception in 2008, The Treatment has consistently delivered high-octane performances and infectious songwriting that sets them apart from the rest. Wake Up The Neighbourhood stands as a testament to their evolution as musicians and showcases their relentless drive and passion for rock music.

With influences ranging from the timeless melodies of Def Leppard to the raw energy of AC/DC and Thin Lizzy, Wake Up The Neighbourhood is a masterclass in classic rock revivalism. From blistering rock anthems to soul-stirring ballads, the album offers a diverse range of styles that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Order Wake Up The Neighbourhood here.

Tracklisting:

"Let’s Wake Up This Town"

"Back To The 1970's"

"When Thunder And Lightning Strikes"

"This Fire Still Burns"

"Man On The Highwire"

"I Can't Wait No Longer"

"Don't Make No Difference"

"Fire Me Up"

"Free Yourself"

"Kick You Around"

"I've Got My Mind Made Up"

"When Thunder And Lightweight Strikes" video:

"Let’s Wake Up This Town" video:

Lineup:

Vocals - Tom Rampton

Drums - Dhani Mansworth

Guitar - Tagore Grey

Guitar - Tao Grey

Bass - Andy Milburn