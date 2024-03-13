THE TREATMENT Set May Release For Wake Up The Neighbourhood Album; First Single And Video Out Now

The Treatment, the quintessential rock band from the heart of Cambridge, UK, proudly unveils their sixth studio album, Wake Up The Neighbourhood. Set to release on May 10, this album marks a new pinnacle in the band's illustrious career.

The band’s new single and video, "Let’s Wake Up This Town", is out today, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the electrifying energy and unapologetic rock 'n roll spirit that defines the album.

"We wanted to create an album that pays homage to the golden era of rock 'n roll while infusing our own modern twist," says the band. "With 'Wake Up The Neighbourhood', we've pushed ourselves to new heights and crafted an album that we're truly proud of."

Watch the video below, and pre-order Wake Up The Neighbourhood here.

Since their inception in 2008, The Treatment has consistently delivered high-octane performances and infectious songwriting that sets them apart from the rest. Wake Up The Neighbourhood stands as a testament to their evolution as musicians and showcases their relentless drive and passion for rock music.

With influences ranging from the timeless melodies of Def Leppard to the raw energy of AC/DC and Thin Lizzy, Wake Up The Neighbourhood is a masterclass in classic rock revivalism. From blistering rock anthems to soul-stirring ballads, the album offers a diverse range of styles that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Tracklisting:

"Let’s Wake Up This Town"

"Back To The 1970's"

"When Thunder And Lightning Strikes"

"This Fire Still Burns"

"Man On The Highwire"

"I Can't Wait No Longer"

"Don't Make No Difference"

"Fire Me Up"

"Free Yourself"

"Kick You Around"

"I've Got My Mind Made Up"

"Let’s Wake Up This Town" video:

Lineup:

Vocals - Tom Rampton

Drums - Dhani Mansworth

Guitar - Tagore Grey

Guitar - Tao Grey

Bass - Andy Milburn