THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO "TORMENTOR" GUEDZ – New Album To Be Mixed At Legendary Morrisound Studio

The Troops Of Doom, the Brazilian band led by Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, a former guitarist of the original Sepultura lineup, has announced details about their upcoming studio album. Titled A Mass To The Grotesque, the album is set for release in the first half of 2024 through Alma Mater Records, a label partnered with Fernando Ribeiro of Moonspell.

Recording for the album will commence at Audio Porto studio in Porto Alegre in January 2024, under the guidance of producer André Moraes. Moraes, a multi-talented musician, composer, and director, is known for his work on Sepultura's Dante XXI and the soundtrack of Lisbela e o Prisioneiro.

The mixing and mastering of A Mass To The Grotesque will be handled by Jim Morris at the iconic Morrisound Studio in Florida, a studio renowned for producing some of the greatest death metal classics of the '80s and '90s.

The Troops Of Doom will also be performing at the Summer Breeze Brasil festival in 2024 and will make their European debut at the Milagre Metaleiro 2024 festival in Portugal, with more European tour dates to be announced.

Guitarist Jairo Guedz explains the album's concept: "A Mass To The Grotesque talks about the symbolism of an ode to the misfits, the evil, the feared. It's a dark liturgy to the outcast and its followers, who find shelter in the absence of light and the supposed dictatorship of the divine word."

Marcelo Vasco, the band's guitarist, emphasizes the meticulous production choices: "Having the record mixed in the studio where the greatest classics of death metal were mixed takes our production to another level."

Bassist and vocalist Alex Kafer adds, "Mixing and mastering in this heritage of old-school death metal is extremely fantastic."

Drummer Alexandre Oliveira celebrates the collaborative recording process: "This will be the first time we will all be together in the studio, which will bring even greater richness to our music."

