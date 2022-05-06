THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO "TORMENTOR" GUEDZ Release “Dethroned Messiah” Music Video

The Troops Of Doom, the new Brazilian band featuring former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has released the official music video for the song "Dethroned Messiah". The track is taken from The Troops Of Doom's debut album, titled "Antichrist Reborn", which arrived last month via Alma Mater Records, the Portuguese powerhouse label run by Moonspell's Fernando Ribeiro. It is digitally available via Blood Blast distribution.

The Troops Of Doom also includes acclaimed graphic artist Marcelo Vasco on guitar, Alex Kafer (ex-Necromancer, Explicit Hate, Enterro) on vocals/bass and Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist) on drums. The band's goal is to revisit the essence of 1980s-style death metal, exploring a more primitive sound that takes listeners back to that era, while remaining fresh and genuine.

In a recent statement, Moonspell vocalist and Alma Mater Records owner Fernando Ribeiro said about the band:

"I have been a fan of Brazilian extreme music, namely death metal since the late eighties. It shaped me as a musician and as a metalhead as much or maybe even more than the classic extreme metal bands from Europe and the US. Antichrist Reborn holds the key to open the gates and unleash those demons upon us in 2022! It’s just the brilliant missing link between that past and the glorious Troops Of Doom future. My head is in the clouds and I am totally psyched to have this top of the chain band in my label. You won’t believe how hellishly strong is this record, Troops Of Doom will claim the title of best death metal album of there year!"

Antichrist Reborn was mixed by Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren at the iconic The Abyss Studio and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren at Blacklounge Studio, Sweden. Featuring very special guest musicians such as João Gordo (Ratos de Porão) and Alex Camargo & Moyses Kolesne (Krisiun), The Troops Of Doom unleash true old-school death metal in its purest form; dirty, primitive, and brutally powerful as it should be. The cover art was painted by Sergio "AlJarrinha" Oliveira, the artist behind Sepultura's Bestial Devastation original artwork.

Order at Alma Mater Records.

The Troops Of Doom are:

Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz - Guitar

Alex Kafer - Bass & Vocals

Marcelo Vasco - Guitar

Alexandre Oliveira – Drums