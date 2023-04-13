THE TROOPS OF DOOM Feat. Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JAIRO "TORMENTOR" GUEDZ To Release Prelude To Blasphemy Collection In May

The Troops Of Doom, the Brazilian band featuring former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, have announced a May release for their new title, Prelude To Blasphemy.

Says the band: "Upon completing three years of existence last March, The Troops Of Doom had the idea of recording two new songs to celebrate this important milestone in the band's history. The new release, titled Prelude To Blasphemy, is scheduled for May 12 and will feature two brand new tracks and the first two EPs, The Rise Of Heresy (2020) and The Absence Of Light (2021), as a bonus.

The material will be released on a Digipack CD through Alma Mater Books & Records, on a Slipcase CD via Voice Music in Brazil, while the digital distribution will be handled by Blood Blast Distribution, a digital subsidiary of the German label Nuclear Blast.

The cover art was painted by the artist Maramgoni and the mixing and mastering were in charge of Leonardo Pagani.

More news about this release coming soon! Stay tuned." 🤘🤘🤘